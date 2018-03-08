Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminium imports may exclude Canada, Mexico

The raised the possibility on Wednesday that impending hefty US tariffs on and could exclude a clutch of countries besides and as President looked set to authorise the measures as early as Thursday. Trump was expected to sign a presidential proclamation to establish the tariffs during a ceremony on Thursday, but a official said later it could slide into Friday because documents had to be cleared through a legal process. A senior US official said the measures would take effect about two weeks after Trump signs the proclamation. The tariffs would impose duties of 25 per cent on and 10 per cent on to counter cheap imports, especially from China, that the president says undermine US industry and jobs. It was not immediately clear whether the proclamation would list countries to be exempted, as pressure grew for Trump to exclude US allies from the action. “We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week and there are potential carve-outs for and based on national security, and possibly other countries as well based on that process,” spokeswoman told a regular media briefing. “It will be country by country, and it will be based on national security.” Action that does not include exemptions risks retaliatory tariffs on US exports - not least by and Europe - and complicates already tough trade talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump said on Monday that and would only be excluded after the successful renegotiation of NAFTA. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index ended slightly lower following a volatile session after Trump promised the tariffs but then said and could be exempt. The S&P . SPX closed 0.05 per cent lower after being down 0.4 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJI ended down 0.33 per cent. The US dollar . DXY pared gains to end little changed, while the Canadian dollar CAD= and Mexican peso MXN= pared some losses. Markets were rattled by Tuesday’s resignation announcement by Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, who was seen as a bulwark against Trump’s economic nationalism. Cohn’s departure, after an internal battle over Trump’s plans to impose the tariffs, clears the way for greater influence by trade hardliners such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade policy adviser. Sanders said Trump was considering several candidates to fill Cohn’s position, while Navarro said he was not short-listed for the job. In his first tweet on Wednesday, the Republican president showed no sign of backing away from the tariffs, saying the had lost more than 55,000 factories and 6 million manufacturing jobs and let its trade deficit soar since the 1989-1993 administration of President George H. W. Bush. Later, his tweets turned to trade with China, demanding that Beijing lay out plans for reducing its trade surplus with the by $1 billion, which appeared to have been raised during a meeting with a top Chinese official last week. “ has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States,” Trump tweeted, without saying where the message had been conveyed. ran a record goods trade surplus with the last year of $375.2 billion TARIFF WARNINGS Opposition to the blanket tariffs mounted among lawmakers and the business community.

More than 100 House of Representative Republicans, including Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee that oversees US trade policy, wrote to Trump praising him for standing up to “bad actors,” but emphasized that fairly traded products should be excluded from the tariffs.