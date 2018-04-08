JUST IN
Trump says 'Animal Assad' has 'big price to pay' for Syria chemical attack

He says Vladimir Putin and Iran, influential Syrian backers, "are responsible for backing Animal Assad"

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

Syria chemical attack
Medical workers treating toddlers following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria | PTI Photo

President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

Syrian President Bashar Assad's government is denying the allegations of such an attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, the capital.

ALSO READ: Moscow junks claim that Syria used chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta

Trump says in a tweet today that the "area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world." ALSO READ: Dozens reported killed in suspected Syria gas attack; Damascus denies

He says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran, influential Syrian backers, "are responsible for backing Animal Assad." Trump is calling for the area to be opened "immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!".
First Published: Sun, April 08 2018. 21:20 IST

