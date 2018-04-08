Trump says 'Animal Assad' has 'big price to pay' for Syria chemical attack

-
ALSO READDozens reported killed in suspected Syria gas attack; Damascus denies Moscow junks claim that Syria used chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta USA's Mattis warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponised gas, slams Russia Turkish fire on Kurdish-majority Afrin in Syria kills 18 civilians 250 dead in Syria's Eastern Ghouta in last 48 hours: Rights group
-
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.
Syrian President Bashar Assad's government is denying the allegations of such an attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, the capital.ALSO READ: Moscow junks claim that Syria used chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta
Trump says in a tweet today that the "area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world." ALSO READ: Dozens reported killed in suspected Syria gas attack; Damascus denies
He says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran, influential Syrian backers, "are responsible for backing Animal Assad." Trump is calling for the area to be opened "immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!".
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria.
Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU