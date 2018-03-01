US Q4 growth revised down to 2.5%

US economic growth slowed slightly more than initially thought in the fourth quarter as the strongest pace of consumer spending in three years drew in imports and depleted inventories. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 per cent annual rate in the final three months of 2017, instead of the previously reported 2.6 per cent pace, the commerce department said in its second on Wednesday. That was a deceleration from the third quarter’s brisk 3.2 per cent pace. The downward revision to the fourth-quarter estimate largely reflected a smaller inventory build than previously reported.

It was in line with economists’ expectations.