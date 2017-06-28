Venezuela crisis: Maduro says helicopter dropped grenade on Supreme Court

There were unconfirmed witness reports the chopper was carrying an anti-government banner

There were unconfirmed witness reports the chopper was carrying an anti-government banner

President says a helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court in a confusing incident that he claimed was part of a conspiracy to destabilize his socialist government.



The incident occurred as Maduro was speaking live on state television yesterday to journalists gathered at the presidential palace. He said the chopper fired upon offices of the court and launched a grenade that didn't explode. He said air defense was activated, thwarting what he called a "terrorist attack."



An Associated Press reporter heard gunfire as a helicopter buzzed through downtown but was unable to confirm where the shots were being fired from.



There were unconfirmed witness reports the chopper was carrying an anti-government banner and being flown by a policeman who had declared himself in rebellion in a video on social media.

AP/PTI