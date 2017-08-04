Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma transferred to house arrest

was returned to house arrest on Friday after spending three days in prison, his wife said.



"I am letting the country know that a short while ago the intelligence service Sebin unexpectedly brought Antonio home," Mitzy Capriles wrote on Twitter.



Ledezma, who is mayor of Caracas, had been arrested on Tuesday along with another opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, in the aftermath of a highly contested vote organised by President Nicolas Maduro to create a new all-powerful assembly that will supercede congress and rewrite the constitution.

