JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Tesla's China dream threatened by stand-off over Shanghai factory
Business Standard

Wall Street reverses course from earlier losses to trade higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,668.59

Reuters 

wall street, markets, wall
.

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Wednesday morning, reversing course from losses earlier in the session that was sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,668.59.

The S&P 500 gained 10.09 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,673.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.47 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,068.98.
First Published: Wed, February 14 2018. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements