Wall Street reverses course from earlier losses to trade higher

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Wednesday morning, reversing course from losses earlier in the session that was sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation data.

The rose 28.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,668.59.

The gained 10.09 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,673.03. The added 55.47 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,068.98.