Wall Street reverses course from earlier losses to trade higher

-
ALSO READWall Street selloff recede as rise in bond yields pause, tech stocks gain Wall Street drifts lower on last trading day of 2017 Wall Street opens higher as North Korea tensions ease, S&P gains 0.10% Wall Street kicks off 2018 on a strong note, tech stocks gain Tech, bank stocks boost Wall Street to record highs amid tax cut hopes
-
Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Wednesday morning, reversing course from losses earlier in the session that was sparked by stronger-than-expected inflation data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.14 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,668.59.
The S&P 500 gained 10.09 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,673.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.47 points, or 0.79 percent, to 7,068.98.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU