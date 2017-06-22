WhatsApp emerges as a force to reckon with in news media: Report

Instant messaging service has emerged as a force to reckon with in media, apparently at the cost of its owner Facebook, according to a new report.

"We've been tracking the growth of for some time but its use for has jumped significantly in the last year to 15 per cent, with considerable country-based variation," said the authors of the Digital Report 2017.

Over half of the survey respondents in Malaysia (51 per cent) said they used for sharing or discussing in a given week, as compared with just three per cent in the US.

Besides Malaysia, the use of for is starting to rival in a number of markets, including Brazil (46 per cent), and Spain (32 per cent).

The researchers found that the use of for has dipped in most of the countries they surveyed.

This may just be a sign of market saturation, or it may relate to changes in algorithms in 2016, which prioritised friends and family communication over professional content, according to the report.

The research, carried out by the Reuters Institute For The Study of Journalism, analysed data from 34 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, besides Taiwan and Hong Kong. The study involved responses from over 70,000 people.

Overall, around a quarter (23 per cent) of the respondents said they now find, share, or discuss using one or more messaging applications.

The researchers found that Viber is a popular choice in parts of Southern and Eastern Europe, while a range of chat applications are used for across Asia, including WeChat in Hong Kong (14 per cent) and Malaysia (13 per cent), Line in Taiwan (45 per cent) and Japan (13 per cent), while home-grown Kakao Talk (39 per cent) is the top messaging app in South Korea.

At a time when the platforms are facing criticism for not doing enough to stop the spread of fake news, the report also revealed that only 24 per cent of the respondents think do a good job in separating fact from fiction, compared to 40 per cent for the media.