TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Let's accept climate uncertainties and start planning for them with honesty
Business Standard

Why Trump won? Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia and herself

Clinton said she was 'on the way to winning' before her campaign was hit by events in its last phase

AP | PTI  |  New York 

Hillary Clinton
File photo of Hillary Clinton. Photo: PTI

Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played a role in the historic upset.

The former Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday reflected on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election", won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Why Trump won? Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia and herself

Clinton said she was 'on the way to winning' before her campaign was hit by events in its last phase

Clinton said she was 'on the way to winning' before her campaign was hit by events in its last phase
Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played a role in the historic upset.

The former Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday reflected on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election", won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Why Trump won? Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia and herself

Clinton said she was 'on the way to winning' before her campaign was hit by events in its last phase

Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played a role in the historic upset.

The former Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday reflected on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election", won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."

image
Business Standard
177 22