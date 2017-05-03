Why Trump won? Hillary Clinton blames misogyny, FBI, Russia and herself

says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the also played a role in the historic upset.

The former Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday reflected on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election", won by Republican

She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."