With 12 mn views, Season 7 finale most watched Game of Thrones episode ever

When it comes to breaking records, there is no one better than 'Game of Thrones' and just like every season, season seven has also broken all the viewership records.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the super-sized finale episode (The Dragon and the Wolf) of the blockbuster series broke HBO's ratings records and stands as the show's most-watched episode ever.

A total of 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the 9 pm ET airing which is 13 per cent higher than the previous record high two weeks earlier (10.7 million viewers) and 36 percent higher than the season 6 finale (8.9 million viewers).

If HBO's replays and streaming are added, that number climbs to 16.5 million. It was also up 19 per cent from this year's debut, which clocked in at 10.1 million viewers.

When all forms of catch-up viewing are counted, the penultimate season's episodes are averaging under 31 million viewers, up nearly 8 million from the same point in time last season.

At this point, an estimated 90 per cent of US subscribers watch 'Game of Thrones'.

With season 7 now complete, the showrunners plan to start production on an eighth and final season in October.

The season can debut in the latter half of 2018 or, more likely, early 2019.