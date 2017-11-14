15 stocks that hit new highs in today's subdued market

JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex marginally lower, Nifty below 10,200; IT index falls
Vakrangee, Balkrishna Ind, VIP Ind, Graphite India, HEG, Minda Ind, Sterling Tools and Gulf Oil Lubricants were among 15 stocks hit new highs on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Vakrangee, Balkrishna Industries, VIP Industries, Graphite India, HEG, Minda Industries, Sterling Tools and Gulf Oil Lubricants were among 15 stocks from the S&P BSE500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index that hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.

At 01:44 PM; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.13% lower at 32,989, after touching low of 32,914 in intra-day deal.

Sterling Tools was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 301, after reported 62% growth in net profit at Rs 15 crore in the second quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18). The auto ancillary company had profit of Rs 9 crore in the same quarter year ago.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India surged 15% to Rs 1,010, extending its past one week 7% gain on the BSE. The oil marketing & distribution company has reported 38% jumped in net profit at Rs 40 crore in Q2FY18 on back of strong volume growth. Net sales grew 23% at Rs 323 crore over the previous year quarter.

“Company's overall retail channel (including OEM dealerships) delivered double digit volume growth with positive signs of the trade getting confidence post Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and improved demand conditions overall. The double digit volume growth and increase in revenues and margins was buoyed by the segments of personal mobility, OEM related businesses and industrial lubricants,” Gulf Oil Lubricants said in a release.

Balkrishna Industries and Vakrangee, too, extended their respective rallies after these companies announced bonus shares each in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 bonus share for every 1 share held.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ASTRAL POLY 799.00 808.95 784.00 06-Nov-17
BALKRISHNA INDS 2088.55 2106.80 2070.00 13-Nov-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 648.15 648.15 633.95 07-Nov-17
GULF OIL LUBRIC. 988.40 1010.00 901.85 09-Nov-17
HATSUN AGROPROD. 896.75 970.00 901.00 13-Nov-17
HEG 2098.75 2098.75 2091.75 08-Nov-17
HEXAWARE TECH. 342.20 349.00 347.70 13-Nov-17
IFB INDS. 1144.00 1147.00 1145.00 13-Nov-17
LUX INDUSTRIES 1340.35 1358.95 1349.95 13-Nov-17
MINDA CORP 165.00 167.40 156.50 13-Nov-17
MINDA INDS. 1031.00 1044.35 995.00 13-Nov-17
STERLING TOOLS 300.90 300.90 290.00 17-May-17
UNIPLY INDS. 371.25 390.00 390.00 12-Jun-17
V I P INDS. 320.00 326.40 321.50 08-Nov-17
VAKRANGEE 650.40 659.00 623.00 13-Nov-17

First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 14:00 IST

