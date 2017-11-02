8K Miles rallies 42% in 7-days after stake sale by promoter M V Bhaskar

rallied 11% to Rs 800 in intra-day trade, extending its 29% rally of the last three sessions on the BSE, in an otherwise subdued market.The disclosure made by the company to the stock exchange reveals that (Venkata Bhaskar Mylapore), one of the promoters of 8K Miles Software Services, had sold 153,253 equity shares representing 0.5% stake in open market on October 24, 2017.Post transaction, holding in the company stood at 0.04% from 0.54% earlier.“I am not into the board for past four years and not involved in the company affairs. I sold my shares to meet my other future personal commitments,” said in a statement.had sold 153,253 equity shares of at an average price of Rs 569 per share, the NSE data shows.The names of the buyers were not ascertained immediately.In past seven trading days, since sold majority of his stake in the company on October 24, the stock surged 42% from Rs 564, as compared to 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past one month, the stock of internet software & services provider zoomed 106%, against 7% rise in the benchmark index.At 12:31 PM; the stock was up 7% at Rs 774 against 0.20% decline in the Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.1 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.