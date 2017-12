Adani Group stocks gain as exit polls predict BJP victory in Gujarat

Shares of all four listed companies of rallied by up to 5% in early morning trade after the exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in Gujarat.Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Gujarat based Adani Group, was the largest gainer, up 5% to Rs 155 on the BSE in intra-day trade so far.Adani Transmission,too, was up 5% at Rs 202, followed by Adani Power (4% at Rs 35.70) and and Special Economic Zone (up 3% at Rs 407). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.87% or 290 points at 33,536 points at 09:21 AM.The exit polls that released their survey results at the end of the final phase of polling in Gujarat on Thursday evening predicted that the was set to retain Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT