MARKETS LIVE: Sensex crosses 33500 as exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat
Business Standard

Adani Group stocks gain as exit polls predict BJP victory in Gujarat

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Ports were up 3% to 5% on the BSE in early morning trade.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

What's fuelling Adani's Australia drive?

Shares of all four listed companies of Adani Group rallied by up to 5% in early morning trade after the exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Gujarat based Adani Group, was the largest gainer, up 5% to Rs 155 on the BSE in intra-day trade so far.

Adani Transmission,too, was up 5% at Rs 202, followed by Adani Power (4% at Rs 35.70) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 3% at Rs 407). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.87% or 290 points at 33,536 points at 09:21 AM.

The exit polls that released their survey results at the end of the final phase of polling in Gujarat on Thursday evening predicted that the BJP was set to retain Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
ADANI ENTERP. 153.10 148.30 3.2
ADANI POWER 35.25 34.25 2.9
ADANI TRANSMISSI 197.25 192.15 2.7
ADANI PORTS 405.00 395.05 2.5

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 09:25 IST

