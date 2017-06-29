Agri input firms' short-term margins to remain under pressure on price cut

The profit margins of companies are likely to get impacted by 1-2 per cent in the next few quarters due to their commitment to cut prices of key inputs like and

Both and producers have agreed to cut prices in a recent meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Agriculture. While companies have obliged the government with 10 per cent price cut, companies agreed to roll back a recent price increase. This means they need to cut 15 per cent on maximum retail price (MRP) of a section of used in agriculture sector.

Apart from that most retailers at the village and taluka levels would face difficulties in shifting from excise duty to the (GST) regime. The transition from the current excise duty to would take some time to become smooth. During this period, therefore, pesticides' sale would get impacted.

"The industry offers sale on credit basis also. So, with the regime setting in, companies would require to compensate some bit of retailers' loss in addition to return of some consignments. All put together might impact margins of business by 1-2 per cent during initial periods of roll - out," said M K Dhanuka, managing director, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Meanwhile, most seed companies have already dispatched their produce to distributors and then retailers as sowing of crop started with the onset of rainfalls albeit two-week late.

While the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department's) normal forecast for this season has raised hope for a bumper output this year, companies are keeping their fingers crossed for its distribution. "The first fortnight of July would set the tone for the output this year," said Dhanuka.

Meanwhile, the government asked seed companies to reduce the prices of all hybrid (except Bt cotton) by 10 per cent with effect from June 19. The move is aimed at providing relief to farmers whose profits are shrinking due to higher production costs while realizations have softened due to bumper harvest. As of now, the price cut is applicable on sales made during the season and the seed industry is yet to decide whether to extend the reduced prices to the season as well.

"From the seed companies' perspective, we don't see a major impact on profitability since the purchasing commenced few weeks ago and is almost nearing its end (as sowing has begun). Also, with cotton seed prices static, major companies such as Kaveri Seed should not be significantly impacted. We expect 1-2 per cent impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the companies like Bayer, Rallis and DCM Shriram," said Sumant Kumar, an analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services.

Agrochemical sales are likely to remain subdued in short term due to roll-out. A few Agrochemicals companies are issuing credit notes for excise duty due to its cumbersome process and also the involvement of cost. Hence, companies are placing orders as per requirement.

However, the major concern for the seed industry is the interference of the government in fixing seed prices. Last year, the government cut royalty on and this year hybrid prices have been reduced. Clearly, the government's continuous intervention does not bode well for the seed companies, Kumar said.