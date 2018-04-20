Ambit Capital CEO Saurabh Mukherjea quits to start his own venture

has quit domestic investment banking firm Ambit Capital, where he served as chief executive officer (CEO). The 42-year-old equity strategist is planning to start his own venture in the financial services space.

Mukherjea has been with Ambit for eight years. He joined in 2010 as CEO of institutional equities after a seven-year stint as head of Indian equities at Noble Group, formerly Execution Noble. In December 2016, he was promoted as CEO of

“I have spent 20 years in financial services. So my next venture will be in financial services. But the specifics I haven’t yet thought through. I will be serving a fairly extended notice period as it is part of the contract during which I will think through the future course of action,” Mukherjea told Business Standard.

“I have eight most productive years at Ambit. Now there is hunger to build something on my own. This country offers tremendous opportunities and I have time on my side to make good of these opportunities,” he said.

Mukherjea is known for his bold— often bearish—stance on the and the economy. In November 2016 post-demonetisation, Ambit had slashed its GDP growth forecast for 2016-17 to 3.8% from 6.8%.

“Mukherjea’s is a classic story of an emerging India, where the best minds think of creating employment opportunities for others,” said Ashok Wadhwa, group CEO, Ambit. Wadhwa co-founded Ambit in 1997 after quitting consulting firm Arthur Andersen.

Mukherjea is expected to leave the organisation by September.

In 2003, Mukherjea co-founded Clear Capital, which was sold to Execution Noble in 2008, a UK-based investment bank. He moved to India then to help set up their institutional equities arm. The firm focused on smaller, under-researched companies.

Mukherjea has also authored few books including The Unusual Billionaires and Coffee Can Investing.