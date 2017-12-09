Bitcoins enter Indian shores through remittances

Several Indian employees of overseas companies are bringing their money into India as bitcoin, a cost-free alternative to converting dollars into rupees. Overseas Indians are also repatriating money to their families in bitcoins. Recipients of such remittances have a clear arbitrage opportunity because of the 5-10 per cent premium for bitcoins in India.

Bitcoin arbitrage is big business in the US and China. Unocoin, a large bitcoin exchange in India, has tied up with Bitwage, a blockchain-powered platform, to help overseas companies send money to India. Bitwage ties up with ...