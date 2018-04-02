BSE to auction investment limits for govt bonds worth Rs 110 bn

-
Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits for foreign investors to purchase government bonds worth over Rs 110 billion tomorrow.
The auction for investment limits for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent past.
The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours, the bourse said in a notice today.
The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.
"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs 110.45 billion) for FPI ... will be conducted on April 3, 2018 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," BSE said.
In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for government debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 130.71 billion by FPIs as against Rs 109.8 billion on offer.
