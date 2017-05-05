Bullion industry banks on OECD norms to avoid importing conflict gold

Conflict gold, mined for financing wars and illegal activities, comes largely from African countries

Rahul Gupta, of the Federation of India (BFI), a body of India's largest traders, said over phone, "India should now take steps to follow guidelines on sourcing of to ensure that conflict doesn't enter India." He was speaking from Paris, where he was representing some of India's largest traders at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mineral Forum held in that city.



The Diamond processing industry world had taken steps to stay away from two decades ago and started following the Kimberly process. BFI will also make representations to commerce ministry.



Conflict is mined for financing armed forces or for illegal purposes. Largely, such is produced in African countries. Several European refiners have already adopted guidelines which specify norms to be followed such as vetting suppliers and mines and thoroughly checking their KYC to ensure conflict is not supplied.



In 2013 the came out with an upgraded version of its due-diligence guidelines in this area. defines dore as "newly-mined metal alloy, which after smelting to a high concentration, normally yields 85-90 per cent purity'. This dore has to be finally sent to refinery for conversion into commercial quality bars.



According to BFI, "There was lack of awareness among traders and regulators on the meaning of these guidelines. The has stated its intention to work closely with the government and raise awareness. The market is also changing, with more than 35 per cent of domestic supplies now coming through dore. However, small refiners are finding it difficult to source efficiently. Some are sourcing from alluvial operations, which domestic refiners now fear may have been illegal mined."



Dore imports have been hovering at 150-200 tonnes during the past two years. Thirty per cent of this is said to come from small-scale miners. BFI seeks to to ensure that the Indian government works with and asks refiners to follow its norms to ensure conflict is not imported.



The BFI has agreed to send delegates from India along with officials from the regulatory body, to get trained on these guidelines so that the implementation process is smooth. Twenty of India's refineries are members of the Federation.

