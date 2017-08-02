Buy Atul Auto, DCB Bank, says HDFC Securities

-
-
Top trading ideas by technical analysts (PCG desk) at HDFC Securities:
Buy Atul Auto
STOP LOSS: Rs 420
TARGET: Rs 470
Stock has given breakout on the daily chart with higher volumes where it managed to close above the 200 day simple moving average, after three months. Oscillators and mometum indicators like MACD and RSI on the daily charts are showing strength in the stock. It reported 7% rise in its July month sales over July 2016. Considering the technical evidences discussed above we recommend buying the stock between 440 and 430, for the target of 470, keeping SL at 420.
Buy DCB Bank
CMP: Rs 200
STOP LOSS: Rs 192
TARGET: Rs 215
Stock has given breakout on the daily chart today with higher volumes, where it closes above last 10 day trading range. Short term moving averages are trading above long term moving averages indicating bullish momentum in the stock. Oscillators showing sign of strength on medium to long term chart. Private sector bank as a sector is doing well. Considering the technical evidences discussed above we recommend buying the stock between 200 and 196, for the target of 215, keeping SL at 192.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
