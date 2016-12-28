Castor futures likely to be relaunched

Sebi, is considering a proposal on this and is likely to announce its decision soon

Castor seeds futures, a leader in the segment and suspended by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), are likely to be relaunched again. The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is considering a proposal on this and is likely to announce its decision soon, according to sources. Even the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), a leader in metals and energy commodities, has also applied for launching castor seed futures and is ready with contracts once Sebi approves it. Castor seed futures were suspended in January last year ...

Rajesh Bhayani