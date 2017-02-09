Castor yield doubles to 4,000 kg per hectare under SEA's program

In a first, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has seen castor
seed yield doubling from 2,000 kg per hectare to a whopping 4,000 kg per hectare under its castor
seed development program in two villages of Gujarat.
Buoyed by the success, SEA
will be extending the program to Rajasthan. While the first program saw sowing
over 300 hectares, under the extended program SEA
aims at castor sowing
on over 1,500 hectares of land.
"Having seen positive results in the castor
yield development program, we are now planning to extend the drive to now Rajasthan which is the second largest castor
producing state after Gujarat.
Also, the program will continue in Gujarat
with more farmers," said Haresh Vyas, president of castor
seed and oil promotion council of SEA.
SEA
had started this project to improve yield on a pilot basis in Banaskantha and Aravali districts of Gujarat
on about 75 hectares farm land. About 60 farmers
have joined this project and scientists of Dantiwada Agriculture University guided farmers
from sowing
till harvesting. Recently, the association had invited castor
seed farmers
of North Gujarat
to showcase the result of the project.
B V Mehta, executive director of SEA
said, "With Gujarat
and Rajasthan combined we are aiming to cover about 1,500 hectares of farmland under the yield development program and want to associate 300 farmers
in the project."
According to SEA, the area under castor
seed crop may reduce in new sowing
method but overall yield will improve which maintain the average production. In general practice farmers
saw castor
with just two or three feet gap between each plant while in the project method of farming has been changed and as per the university guidance farmers
have kept seven feet gap. Moreover, drip irrigation has also been installed in farms under the pilot project.
Castor
seed production for 2016-17 may decrease by 25-35% on the back of lower sowing.
According to initial estimates by industry, castor
seed supply for the year 2016-17 is expected to be around 0.9 to 1 million tonnes of production.
As per the SEA, castor
seed production was about 1.40 million tonnes in 2015-16. Due to higher production in 2015-16, castor
seed prices remained under pressure which led to farmers
restricting the acreage under castor
cultivation for the year 2016-17.
According to Union Agriculture Department data, castor
area has decreased by 24% to 835,000 hectares in 2016 Kharif sowing
season as against 11 million hectares in 2015. Gujarat
which is the largest producer of castor
seed in the country had reported sowing
of castor
seed on 565,400 hectares as against 781,400 hectares.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU