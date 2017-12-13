Cement shares gain as Supreme Court allows use of pet coke

Shares of companies moved higher by up to 6% on the BSE after media reports suggested that the Supreme Court has allowed the use of pet coke, the primary fuel and input material for makers.Kakatiya Cement, HeidelbergCement India, Mangalam Cement, JK Cements, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Prism Cement, India Cements and Shree Digvijay Company were up in the range of 2% to 6% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.43% at 33,371 points.Most of the stocks had underperformed the market after the Supreme Court (SC) on November 17, asked all the states and Union Territories to consider enforcing the decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) prohibiting the use of and furnace oil by the industry in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.Since then, HeidelbergCement India, JK Cements, Mangalam Cement, Shree Cement, India Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACC, and Ramco were down by more than 3%, against a marginal 0.3% decline in the benchmark index till Tuesday.