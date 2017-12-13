JUST IN
Cement shares gain as Supreme Court allows use of pet coke

HeidelbergCement India, Mangalam Cement, JK Cements, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Prism Cement, India Cements and Shree Digvijay Cement were gained more than 2%.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Cement

Shares of cement companies moved higher by up to 6% on the BSE after media reports suggested that the Supreme Court has allowed the use of pet coke, the primary fuel and input material for cement makers.

Kakatiya Cement, HeidelbergCement India, Mangalam Cement, JK Cements, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Prism Cement, India Cements and Shree Digvijay Cement Company were up in the range of 2% to 6% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.43% at 33,371 points.

Most of the cement stocks had underperformed the market after the Supreme Court (SC) on November 17, asked all the states and Union Territories to consider enforcing the decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) prohibiting the use of pet coke and furnace oil by the industry in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Since then, HeidelbergCement India, JK Cements, Mangalam Cement, Shree Cement, India Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements and Ramco Cement were down by more than 3%, against a marginal 0.3% decline in the benchmark index till Tuesday.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
KAKATIYA CEMENT 410.00 387.50 5.8
BURNPUR CEMENT 11.37 10.83 5.0
J K CEMENTS 1034.45 989.70 4.5
SHREE CEMENT 17947.00 17182.30 4.5
HEIDELBERG CEM. 157.65 152.25 3.6
INDIA CEMENTS 173.60 168.95 2.8
JK LAKSHMI CEM. 423.00 411.75 2.7
PANYAM CEMENT 65.80 64.15 2.6
SH. DIGVIJAY CEM 26.50 25.85 2.5
MANGALAM CEMENT 344.05 335.70 2.5
BARAK VALLEY 29.75 29.05 2.4
ULTRATECH CEM. 4324.00 4225.60 2.3
SHIVA CEMENT 29.40 28.75 2.3
PRISM CEMENT 114.40 112.30 1.9
AMBUJA CEM. 270.00 265.35 1.8
SANGHI INDS. 119.85 117.85 1.7
BIRLA CORPN. 1121.95 1103.40 1.7
ANDHRA CEMENTS 11.60 11.41 1.7

First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 13:32 IST

