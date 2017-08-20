Commodity picks: August 21, 2017

Red Chilli Red chilli prices in the Guntur market are currently trading at Rs 5,533 a quintal. Demand is expected to remain steady in the coming days and lower acreage would push prices higher. Prices are expected to increase over the coming days to Rs 5,600 a quintal. Mustard Seed Mustard seed prices in the spot market are trading at Rs 3,911 a quintal. Weak demand from processors due to negative margins might weigh on prices in the coming days. Prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,875 per quintal. Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and ...