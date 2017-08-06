TRENDING ON BS
Commodity picks: August 7, 2017

Turmeric, Cotton seed oil cake

Prerana Desai 

Turmeric

Turmeric prices in Nizamabad market are currently trading at Rs 7,654 a quintal. Prices have been moving higher over the past couple of weeks amid firm demand from processors and traders. Also, there are chances of crop damage in Tamil Nadu. Prices are expected to continue to trade higher towards Rs 7,770 in the coming days.

Cotton seed oil cake

Prices in Akola market are currently trading at Rs 1,514 a quintal. Prices are moving lower amid weak demand from processors and selling by stockists. Prices are expected to follow the bearish trend and can move towards Rs 1,490 a quintal going ahead.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

