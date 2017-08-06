Commodity picks: August 7, 2017

Turmeric
Turmeric prices
in Nizamabad market are currently trading
at Rs 7,654 a quintal. Prices
have been moving higher over the past couple of weeks amid firm demand from processors and traders. Also, there are chances of crop damage in Tamil Nadu. Prices
are expected to continue to trade higher towards Rs 7,770 in the coming days.
Cotton seed oil cake
Prices
in Akola market are currently trading
at Rs 1,514 a quintal. Prices
are moving lower amid weak demand from processors and selling by stockists. Prices
are expected to follow the bearish trend and can move towards Rs 1,490 a quintal going ahead.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
