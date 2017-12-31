Domestic, global flows are expected to stay favourable till early 2018

Benchmark indices gained about 28-29 per cent in 2017, their best yearly performance in three years. The gains came despite corporate earnings disappointing and the economy growing at a sluggish pace.

Many stocks saw their valuations get re-rated, taking multiples way above their historic averages. This was made possible by the highest-ever investments by domestic mutual funds (MFs) and supportive global portfolio flows. The rally in stocks is expected to continue in 2018 on hopes of a revival in corporate earnings and economic growth. However, as demonstrated in 2017, ...