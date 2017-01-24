GAAR confusion stokes FII unease

Revised double taxation avoidance agreement with Singapore says GAAR will override treaty

Revised double taxation avoidance agreement with Singapore says GAAR will override treaty

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are jittery as recently revised India-Singapore tax treaty has created confusion over general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) overriding bilateral tax treaties. This is despite the fact that a high-level panel, led by tax expert Parthasarathi Shome, had recommended that GAAR should not override bilateral tax treaties. A clause in the revised double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Singapore says domestic laws such as GAAR will override the treaty, even as the pact has a limitation-of-benefits clause. The industry is now looking for a ...

Dilasha Seth & Pavan Burugula