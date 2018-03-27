Gold sales expected to remain muted this Akshaya Tritiya as prices soar

are likely to remain muted on the occasion of India’s most auspicious festival this year, due to rising prices and uncertainty over implementation of mandatory jewellery hallmarking. Gold prices have hit the highest in 16 months in local markets, to trade at Rs 30,970 per 10 grams following a spurt in global bullion This has prompted buyers to abstain from making fresh purchases. Since the day of last year on April 28, gold prices have jumped over seven per cent. Standard gold price was quoted at Rs 28,925 per 10 grams on April 28, 2017. The jewellery industry recorded a total gold sale of 40 tonnes on the occasion of last year. This year, however, are unlikely to achieve last year’s level. “Touching last year’s level of would be a good achievement for the industry this year,” said Ashok Minawala, Advisor, (GJC) while announcing the ‘Manthan’, a two-day seminar scheduled to be held here between April 5 and 6 with participation from over 12 industries. The surge in bullion demand last year was to a large extent attributable to coins sales, which contributed to nearly a third of overall gold offtake. With gold prices having slumped around last year, investors jumped to grab their piece of the precious metal ahead of a possible price increase. With the wedding season round the corner, jewellery demand also jumped on spot booking by need-based consumers. “The scenario, however, is different this year. Gold jewellery demand was lackluster on the occasion of primarily because of rising prices. Since the wedding season is also comparatively small this year, we estimate the season to remain weak for both coins and jewellery sales,” said Kumar Jain, Director, Umedmal Tilokchand Zaveri, a bullion dealer and jewellery retailer in the popular Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai. Jewellers, however, believe that consumers prefer to buy new ornaments in exchange with their existing jewellery. Apart from that, fresh demand is coming only from monthly deposit schemes. There has been very little demand for new gold the past one month.

Minawala, however, believes that unregulated monthly deposits constitute an advance payment from consumers to with a commitment to purchase ornaments. Hence, such schemes cannot be considered as deposits. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had recently clamped down on unregulated deposits, casting a shadow on monthly schemes run by

Jewellers, however, say that small and medium players have advanced ornament purchases of consumers by up to two weeks ahead of the formal maturity of deposit scheme to boost their festive sales.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international jumped to trade around $1,348.5 an oz on safe-haven buying amid the trade war between the US and China, from a level of $1,311 an oz in early March.

“Consumers stayed away from active buying. Gold moved in a narrow range of the past few years and hence, consumers are comfortable purchasing at around Rs 29,000-29,500 per 10 grams. They are waiting for a price decline before placing fresh orders,” said a jeweller.

Jewellers, however, see uncertainty over mandatory hallmarking of gold ornaments as one of the major reasons for lower sales. The government's decision to make hallmarking mandatory for 14ct, 18ct and 22ct gold starting January 1, 2018, was subsequently deferred. Jewellers, meanwhile, are hallmarking ornaments based upon consumer preferences and not as a forced option.