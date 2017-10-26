Govt raises Rs 710 cr by divesting 5% in NLC India

The government has mopped up Rs 710 crore by divesting five per cent stake in NLC India, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation.



The offer for sale (OFS) of 76.4 million shares saw bids for 165 million shares. The retail portion of the OFS saw three times oversubscription on Thursday. A day earlier, the institutional portion of the share sale had seen two times oversubscription.Centre had set a floor price of Rs 94 for the OFS. Retail investors were offered a discount of 3.5 per cent. NLC India’s shares on Thursday closed at Rs 97.6, up 3.2 per cent.