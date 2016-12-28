Govt removes minimum export price of potato

India has exported 0.18 mt of potato in financial year 2015-16

The government on Tuesday removed the minimum price (MEP) of potato, which was imposed in July, to boost shipments of the kitchen staple.



“ of potatoes, fresh or chilled, should be permitted for exports without any MEP,” Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.



In July, the government had imposed MEP of $360 (abour 24,000) per tonne on to increase domestic availability and cool prices.



Although India was the world’s second largest producer at 48 million tonnes (mt) in 2014-15, its exports were less than one per cent of the output.



Press Trust of India