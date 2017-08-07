Govt to work with OECD to prepare norms for gold imports, refining

A task force is being set up to decide a future roadmap for further implementation, according to sources.
Tyler Gillard, head of responsible sourcing and sector projects at OECD, who was in Delhi to be a keynote speaker at India gold
convention organised by Bullion Federation of India, said in a telephone interview that, "After meeting Indian minister of state for finance Mr Meghwal and various industry representatives, I am optimistic about India implementing the OECD
Guidance for responsible gold
supply chains."
OECD gold
guidelines prescribe sourcing of dore or unrefined gold
to ensure it is not sourced from mines, which are illegal or mined or sold by entities that are anti-social and so on. It also audits and certifies refineries
and gold
sold by refineries
following OECD
norms is eligible for delivering on exchange platform and also for use by exporters.
So far, gold
coming from London Bullion Market Association-approved refineries
are considered good delivery in Indian exchange's and for exports.
Gillard also said that, "Next move would be to form a working group consisting of representatives from the Indian government, OECD
and Indian gold
industry, including the BFI, GJEPC and IBJA, which will seek to propose a responsible gold
audit system based on the OECD
Guidance and taking into account India's own market characteristics." He explained that implementing the OECD
Guidance will help India increase its jewellery exports, attract more quality investment in the sector and tackle illicit activity linked to the gold
trade.
Harish Acharya, secretary, Bullion Federation of India said: "LBMA norms are not conducive for Indian business situation and OECD
norms will be prepared to keep in mind Indian industry situation. We will be setting up four Sonal training and facilitation centres in India where government, industry and OECD
will have representatives and it will provide training to all who are required to take it. These centres being set up in West, East, North and South India. Under OECD
guidelines refineries
will have to be annually audited by certified auditors and "these centres will be facilitating points for all these."
