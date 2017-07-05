GTPL Hathway makes quiet debut

Shares of GTPL Hathway, a cable TV and broadband services provider, on Tuesday opened at issue price of Rs 170 on its debut on the National Stock Exchange, but settled 1.15 per cent higher.

On the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 171.9, up 1.1 per cent over the initial public offering (IPO) price. Intra-day, it had touched a high of Rs 175 and a low of Rs 162.

The scrip ended at Rs 171.7 on the It had touched an intra-day high of Rs 174.5 and a low of Rs 162.3.

The stock had opened at Rs 170 on the and the NSE, the same as the price.

GTPL Hathway's Rs 485-crore was subscribed 1.53 times during June 21-23.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.48 times, non-institutional investors 2.85 times and retail investors 99 per cent.