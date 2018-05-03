HCC, Siemens, Mahanagar Gas, Suzlon Energy, Idea Cellular hit 52-week lows

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Mahanagar Gas, Suzlon Energy, Idea Cellular, Vakrangee and PC Jeweller among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), DCM Shriram, Allcargo Logistics, Siemens, Sintex Industries, Uco Bank and Syndicate Bank were among 22 stocks from the index too hit today.

has plunged 24% to Rs 17.75 on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes after the media report suggested that the Lavasa auditor raises concerns regarding its debt situation.

The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Hindustan Construction Company Ltd on May 03, 2018 with reference to appeared in CNBC TV18 dated May 03, 2018 quoting "Lavasa networth worries: Auditor says significant doubts about ability of co to continue as going concern." The reply is awaited.

At 10:56 am; the stock was trading 17% lower at Rs 19.30 on back of an over six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 31.94 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

slipped 12% to Rs 995 after the company said the government tendering of large projects in the energy business has slowed down.

“While our base business is growing satisfactorily, we do not see a pipeline of large and mega projects yet. Government tendering of large projects in the energy business (Generation, Transmission & Distribution) has slowed down, though we do see private sector capex beginning to expand,” Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of the company said while announcing March quarter results.

DCM Shriram hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 291, down 7% on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In past six trading sessions, the stock tanked 34% from Rs 439 on April 24, after the company reported 68% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 510 million in March quarter (Q4FY18), due to poor performance of its sugar business. It had posted profit of Rs 1,560 million in year ago quarter.