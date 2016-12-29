IFCI surges over 10% as NSE files IPO papers with Sebi

The stock surged nearly 12% to Rs 27.50 on the NSE in early morning trade on back of heavy volumes

The will be an Offer for Sale (OFS), of 111.4 million equity shares, 22.5% of the exchange’s post offer paid-up equity capital.



At an expected valuation of Rs 40,000-45,000 crore, the issue size could be Rs 9,000-10,125 crore, the highest since the Coal India of Rs 15,000 crore in 2010, the Business Standard report suggests.



Most shareholders have opted for a partial exit. The top selling domestic shareholders are State Bank of India (SBI), SBI Capital, IFCI, Bajaj Holdings and Bank of Baroda, added report.



At 09:18 am; the stock was up 10% at Rs 27.05 as compared to 0.22% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 8.69 million shares have already changed hands on the counter in first few minutes of trade on the and BSE. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.



SI Reporter