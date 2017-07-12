India Inc's buyback party: A Rs 25,000-crore splurge in first half of 2017

In a record buyback of shares, listed companies have repurchased equity worth over Rs 25,000 crore in the first half of 2017. It is a fivefold jump over the buyback amount in the corresponding period, a year ago. In fact, the amount is higher than the combined value of shares repurchased in the first half of the previous five years. The spurt has come at a time when the benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 20 per cent. This is unusual as buyback is typically a bear market phenomenon, when prices of shares dip excessively and companies step in to shore them up. ...