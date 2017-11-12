India lags emerging markets pack in earnings surprise

More than half the companies in each of the major emerging markets (EMs) have announced their September quarter earnings. As a pack, the EM and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) region has managed to beat Street expectations. The MSCI EM and Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) index this year gained 32 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. For the rally to sustain and valuations to remain in check, it is critical for companies in these regions to meet earnings expectations. Morgan Stanley has analysed companies that have positively surprised the Street. According to the brokerage, China ...