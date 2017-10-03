India risks losing status as top destination for FPIs

In April last year, then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan described the Indian economy as a one-eyed king in the land of the blind. He was speaking in the context of India becoming the fastest-growing economy despite a gloomy condition around the world. A year and a half later, India’s macroeconomic indicators no longer seem appealing even as the world economy sees a strong rebound in both economic growth and trade. “The recovery in India’s economic growth post the 2013 currency crisis wasn’t absolute but we were only better off compared ...