India to import 25 tonnes of duty-free gold from South Korea: Officials

Indian traders are likely to 25 tonnes of from in July and August, taking advantage of a recent change that allows importers to ship in without paying a 10 per cent customs duty, industry officials told Reuters.

The cheap imports are putting pressure on local refiners and banks who cannot match the steep discounts being offered on bullion sales from the duty-free from

"Already 12 tonnes have been landed from since the implementation of By the end of this month imports could be around 25 tonnes," James Jose, secretary of the Association of Refineries and Mints told Reuters.

India, the world's second biggest consumer after China, imposes a 10 per cent duty on gold, but this does not apply to countries with which it has signed (FTAs), like

To avoid duty-free imports from those countries, previously imposed a 12.5 percent excise duty. However, this was scrapped along with other local taxes when a Goods and Services (GST) was introduced from July 1.

"Those who are importing from are reaping windfall gains," said Rajesh Khosla, managing director of MMTC-PAMP India, the country's biggest refinery.

"They are saving the 10 percent duty. So they can give a $10 or $15 discount. Refiners are operating with a 0.65 percent margin. We cannot compete with someone who is giving a 1 percent discount," Khosla said on the sidelines of the International Convention in Panaji, capital of India's western resort state of Goa.

is favoured for importing over other countries that has FTAs with because of its ability to deliver bullion in the form of coins or other articles, which do not attract the duty.

discounts in widened earlier this month to $11 an ounce, the highest in more than 10 months.

"The government is aware of the issue and we have asked industry associations to provide more data," said a government official, who declined to be named.

The government has asked traders who are importing under to fill in a questionnaire that asks them to specify whether the goods are manufactured in those countries, the official said.

"Very soon this issue will be resolved by putting on a countervailing duty," he said.

In the first seven months of the 2017, imports more than doubled from a year ago to 550 tonnes, according to provisional data from consultancy GFMS.