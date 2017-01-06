Inflows in equity MFs hit 18 months high in December

Strong in schemes despite steep volatility in December has helped the sector end the year 2016 on a positive note. A total of over 10,000 crore on an net basis made its way into equity segment in December - highest since June of 2015.

The number of equity accounts surpassed the 39 million mark while overall sector's investors' base crossed 50 million.

Rising maturity among investors to stay put during volatile times and using such opportunities to invest more is helping the sector. Over four million new equity accounts were added during 2016.

Sundeep Sikka, chief executive officer (CEO) of Reliance Mutual Fund, says, "The monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) book is increasing and money has continued to flow from smaller centers as well. What is worth noticing is the fact that corrections in the market was used as buying opportunities by investors which is a sign of rising maturity and awareness about mutual funds."

The overall number of SIP accounts is well over 10 million and average ticket size of SIP is ruling at over Rs 3,500 crore. This essentially means that mutual funds have a consistent and sticky of over Rs 40,000 crore from domestic investors per year. This is good enough to give a counter to any outgo triggered on the back of selling by foreign investors.

Anjaneya Gautam, national head (mutual funds) at Bajaj Capital, says, "The understanding about asset-allocation has seen a fair improvement among Indian investors over the last few years. Investors have started doing additional purchases whenever market sees corrections. On top of it there is a sizeable cushion of through SIP route which is consistent."

As on December-end the asset under management of equity schemes (including ELSS) stood at Rs 4.69 lakh crore against Rs 4.05 lakh crore a year ago.

The balanced funds category continued to see strong at Rs 3,947 crore in December. However, income funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 33,182 crore while Gilt funds had an outflow of Rs 1,190 crore. On an overall basis, the net in the sector (including all fund categories) the December net were to the tune of Rs 10,923 crore.

The total asset under management as on 31 December, 2016 was Rs 16.46 lakh crore. Income funds had the largest chunk of Rs 7.48 lakh crore followed by diversified equity funds category at Rs 4.19 lakh crore and liquid debt funds with Rs 3.08 lakh crore. Balanced funds, which are seeing considerable traction over the last few years, had Rs 64,954 crore as assets under management while assets of stood at Rs 50,113 crore.