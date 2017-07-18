ITC tanks 15% intra-day as GST Council increases cess on cigarettes

"The incremental will mean that earnings will be downgraded as we do not believe the company will take huge price hikes. In the 84 mm the company will have to take some tax hikes to pass the impact which the company can easily manage as the category is relatively small and inelastic," says Naveen Kulkarni, co-head of research, in a note.



A K Prabhakar, head of research at agrees. The stock had rallied sharply post the rate announcement in the last quarter, he says, as the incidence of tax was lower-than-expected and could have boosted volumes gooing ahead. However, the recent revision has come as a setback.

"I feel that the stock has seen a knee-jerk reaction. Investors who missed the earlier rally and can hold for a period of two - three years can invest at the current levels. The company, I feel, should be able to pass on any hike in tax to the consumers. Overa period of time, the FMCG business segment should also do well," Prabhakar says.

While the company could still take some price hikes, Kulkarni of believes consensus expectations for FY18 earnings growth will be trimmed to around 10% from the current expectations of 16-18% growth.

"Considering the tremendous pricing power of the category and relatively cheap valuations we continue to remain buyers. Our target price is Rs 345," he says.



CLSA, on the other hand, has downgraded the stock from BUY to SELL given the development. In order to pass on the hike, believes, will have to hike prices by around 4% - 9% across brands, with weighted average around 5%.



"We note that further price hikes would have potentially negative impact on volumes, which would also impact agri and paperboard divisions. The outcome is clearly negative from the neutral stance that the government always mentioned; downgrade from BUY to SELL with revised target revised from Rs 417 to Rs 285," the report says.

