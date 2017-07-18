ITC tanks 15% intra-day as GST Council increases cess on cigarettes

“The GST Council meeting on Monday raised the cess on cigarettes, in a bid to reduce profiteering by companies and harm to public health. The exact amount of the cess would depend on the length of the cigarettes,” the Business Standard report suggests.
Cess on cigarettes of up to 65 mm was raised by Rs 485 per 1,000 sticks in the case of both filter and non-filter ones. Those longer than 65 mm had different cess rates — it increased by Rs 792 per 1,000 sticks for non-filter ones; for filtered ones, between 65 mm and 70 mm, the cess was raised by Rs 621 per 1,000 sticks and for those between 70 mm and 75 mm, it was increased by Rs 792 per 1,000 sticks, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
“As a result, retail price per stick increases by 4.5-9.8% depending on the segment, assuming net sales per stick as constant. We believe that ITC will take 11% price hike and volume will decline 2% resulting in a 5% Ebit growth in cigarettes division in FY18,” analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities said in a report.
At 09:41 am; the stock trading 12% lower at Rs 287, as compared to 0.59% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold with a combined 73.38 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
ITC’s market capitalisation has eroded by Rs 59,837 to Rs 350,260 crore in past two trading sessions. Meanwhile, Godfrey Phillips India (down 4% at Rs 1,175) and VST Industries (3.5% at Rs 3,436) are other cigarettes companies down more than 3% on BSE.
ITC, which also operates in branded packaged foods, hotels, paperboards, agri-related products among various other businesses, derived nearly 62.7% of its FY16 turnover from the cigarettes business segment, AceEquity data show.
Impact assessment
Analysts at PhillipCapital expect the realisation to increase a modest 9% y-o-y considering the company does not hike prices from here.
CLSA, on the other hand, has downgraded the stock from BUY to SELL given the development. In order to pass on the hike, CLSA believes, ITC will have to hike prices by around 4% - 9% across brands, with weighted average around 5%.
"We note that further price hikes would have potentially negative impact on volumes, which would also impact agri and paperboard divisions. The outcome is clearly negative from the neutral stance that the government always mentioned; downgrade from BUY to SELL with revised target revised from Rs 417 to Rs 285," the CLSA report says.
|Per stick analysis (Rs per Stick)
|FY17
|FY18 Pre GST
|FY18 old GST rates
|FY18 revised GST rates
|MRP per stick (weighted average)
|6.6
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|Channel Margins
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|Ad valorem tax
|1.4
|1.6
|1.3
|1.3
|per unit tax
|2.2
|2.3
|2.3
|2.8
|Net realisation for company
|2.5
|3
|3.3
|2.8
|MRP hike
|13%
|13%
|13%
|Total tax growth
|9%
|1%
|16%
|Net realisation growth
|19%
|30%
|9%
|Source: PhillipCapital India research
