Jet Airways falls 5% post Q2 results

Revenue from operations grew 3% at Rs 5,627 crore against Rs 5,453 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.
“Various initiatives undertaken by the company in relation to cost synergies, revenue management opportunities, enhanced ancillary revenues have resulted in significant improvement in operating cash flows. Further, the company’s thrust to improve operational efficiency and initiatives to raise funds are expected to result in sustainable cash flow,” Jet Airways said in a note.
The stock had a strong run-up in past two months, appreciated 43% as compared to 3.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday.
At 10:20 AM; it was trading at 3% lower at Rs 675 against 0.71% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 2.93 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
