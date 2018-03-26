Jubilant FoodWorks shares hit record high; zoom 155% in 9-months

Shares of hit a new high of Rs 2,351 per share, up 3% on the in otherwise range-bound market. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,330 recorded on January 23, 2018 in intra-day trade. In past three weeks, has outperformed the market by surging 17% after the company formed a joint venture with QSR Ltd to launch Domino’s in Bangladesh. On comparison, the S&P Sensex was down 3.3% during the same period. Last week, Domino’s has announced an Everyday value offer (EDVO) on regular sized starting at Rs 99 each aimed at small group sizes of 2 customers. The company said the Everyday Value price will help Domino's in increasing penetration across markets, especially in smaller towns. It will also help existing Domino's customers to enjoy Domino's pizzas more often and on more occasions, thus driving increased frequency of consumption. Management initiatives continue to increase same-store sales growth (SSG) and margins visibility.

Acceleration in store expansion, improvement in mobile ordering app and dining experience could be additional growth drivers in future, according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. Extension of EDVO, recent pricing action and benign competitive environment provide strong SSG visibility. We also increase our margins assumptions factoring continued costs savings, likely upsides from reduction in rentals, and lower losses of Dunkin Donuts, the brokerage firm said company update. The stock was however trading above its 12-month target price of Rs 2,300. At 12:27 pm; was trading 3% higher at Rs 2,345, as compared to 0.23% rise in the S&P Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter surged more than four-fold with a combined 1.76 million shares changed hands on the and so far.