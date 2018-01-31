Jubilant Life gains on ANDA approval for generic drug

was up 3.4% at Rs 961, extending its 3% gain in past two days on BSE, after the company announced that it has received (ANDA) approval for “Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has received (ANDA) final approval for Clonidine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 0.1 mg, the generic version of Kapvay® of Concordia,” said in a press release. Concordia is used for the treatment of (ADHD) as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to stimulant medications. This is the eighth approval that we have received from the USFDA during the current financial year.

As on December 31, 2017, Jubilant had a total of 86 ANDAs for Oral Solids filed in the US, of which 56 had been approved and 12 Injectable filings, of which 10 had been approved, it added. At 09:55 AM; the stock was trading higher by 3% at Rs 956 against 0.18% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 410,367 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.