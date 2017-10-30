Lupin surges 7% post September quarter earnings

JUST IN
Lupin rose 7% to Rs 1,074 on the BSE after the pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 455 crore for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18). The analyst an average had expected profit of Rs 433 crore for the quarter.

Operational revenue of the company during the quarter however, declined by 8% at Rs 3,952 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 4,291 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin improved on sequential basis with 23.9% in Q2FY18 from 21% in Q1FY18. It was 25.1% in Q2FY17.

The Company launched 5 products in the US market during the quarter. The Company now has 147 products in the US generics market, Lupin said in a press release.
First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 14:29 IST

