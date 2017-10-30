Lupin surges 7% post September quarter earnings

Operational revenue of the company during the quarter however, declined by 8% at Rs 3,952 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 4,291 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin improved on sequential basis with 23.9% in Q2FY18 from 21% in Q1FY18. It was 25.1% in Q2FY17.
The Company launched 5 products in the US market during the quarter. The Company now has 147 products in the US generics market, Lupin said in a press release.
