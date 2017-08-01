Nifty Bank's journey from 20K to 25K: YES Bank surges 100%, all PSUs in red

Continuing the record breaking spree, settled above 25,000-mark for the first time ever on Monday. In July itself, the index outperformed frontline indices by rallying over 8% as compared to a 5.8% rise in the index.



The index first hit the 20,000 mark on January 23, 2015 on a closing basis. It took the index 623 sessions or 30 months to cross the next 5000 points. In this 5000-point journey, private banks contributed the most to the index while all PSU banks were negative for the period.



Stock Price Company Name 23-Jan-15 31-Jul-17 Change (%) Ltd. 876.20 1809.50 106.52 Ltd. 857.35 1645.75 91.96 HDFC Bank Ltd. 1042.80 1784.40 71.12 The Federal Bank Ltd. 71.95 115.25 60.18 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 692.65 1021.65 47.50 State Bank Of India 327.45 312.50 -4.57 Axis Bank Ltd. 565.15 519.80 -8.02 ICICI Bank Ltd. 337.00 302.60 -10.21 Canara Bank 456.18 368.10 -19.31 Punjab National Bank 207.15 162.30 -21.65 Bank Of Baroda 223.10 166.05 -25.57 Source: ACE Equity

While YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and FEderal Bank rose between 60%-107%, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank lost between 19%-25% in the period.Among individual stocks, was the top performer, surging over 100% since Jan 23, 2015. The bank recently reported a 32% rise in its net profit (y-o-y) to Rs 965 crore, helped by 44% growth in net interest income to Rs 1,809 crore. The lender’s board also approved a 5-for-1 stock split of equity shares. It gained nearly 25% for the month of July.IndusInd Bank, which rose 91% for the period also reported stellar earnings for the quarter ending June 2017. The bank’s net profit rose 26% to Rs 836 crore as compared with Rs 661.38 crore in the year-ago quarter on healthy interest income as the bank bucked the industry norm to grow its advances book at a fast clip.Here’s a list of how all constituents performed in the index’s 5000-point journey: