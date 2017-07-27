Nifty crosses 10,000 mark; hits all time high

The country’s benchmark indices hit new all-time highs on Wednesday, with the 50-share closing above the psychological 10,000-mark for the first time and the 30-share closing 0.48 per cent higher at 32,382. A rally in metal stocks and quarterly earnings optimism boosted sentiment. The ended the day at 10,020, up 56 points or 0.56 per cent.

On Tuesday, the had briefly crossed the 10,000-level but closed at 9964.55.

Nifty’s journey from 9,000 to 10,000 took just 92 trading days. The latest 1,000-point (10.3 per cent) rally has been driven by robust investments from both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs). FIIs have invested Rs 38,000 crore, while MFs have pumped close to Rs 42,000 crore in equities since March 14, when the index closed above 9,000 for the first time.

“We believe the equity market is in a mid-cycle and recommend that investors continue to be overweight in equities. are no longer cheap on PE basis; reasonable growth is expected from equity over the next two-to-three years,” said S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Mangement Company.

“However, in the interim, volatility cannot be ruled out owing to various domestic and international factors. Therefore, it is imperative to be conservative in one's investment approach in the current market scenario,” Naren added.