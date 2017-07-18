TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Today's picks: July 18, 2017
Business Standard

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia of MOSL

Recommends buying ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

Chandan Taparia  |  New Delhi 

Top stocks sold and bought by fund managers in August

Nifty Outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at MOSL:
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK

 
Nifty index continued its up move and made a new life time high of 9,928. However, it traded in a smaller trading range of 33 points but managed to give the highest daily close above 9,900 mark. Now, it has to continue to hold 9,900 zone to witness an up move towards 9,950-10,000 zones while on the downside supports are seen at 9,850 then 9,820 mark. Index has been making higher top – higher bottom formation and supports are gradually shifting higher which has a bullish implication for ongoing market trend.
 
Stocks:
 
DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION - BUY  
Last Close: Rs 456
Stop Loss: Rs 444
Target: Rs 480
 
DHFL has turned up after the consolidation of last two weeks with the rising trading volumes. RSI indicator is also suggesting a buy signal thus suggesting for an upside move towards 480 levels. Taken support at its rising trend line and holding well above the support of 430 and 444 for last several days.
 
ICICI BANK - BUY
Last Close: Rs 303
Stop Loss: Rs 297
Target: Rs 315
 
It has given the consolidation breakout and registered a highest daily close in last 2.5 years. It has given the consolidation breakout from 285 to 295 zones. Thus recommending to hold with the trailing stop loss of 297 for an upside target of 315.
 
JSW STEEL - BUY
Last Close: Rs 218
Stop Loss: Rs 212
Target: Rs 230
 
It has retested the breakout zone of 210 and holding the gains with emerging buying interest in the entire sector. Positive breakout with follow up buying suggests a fresh rally towards 230 mark.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements