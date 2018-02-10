NSE's IISL launches 72 indices to track segments of fixed income markets

Aligning with the latest Sebi norms on consolidation of mutual fund (MF) schemes, the NSE’s index services arm on Friday launched 72 indices to track all segments of fixed income markets, including government securities, Treasury-bills, corporate bonds of different credit rating categories, and commercial papers. India Index Services & Products (IISL) has also launched three hybrid indices — Nifty50 Hybrid Composite Debt 70:30 Index, Nifty50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index and Nifty50 Hybrid Composite Debt 15:85 Index.