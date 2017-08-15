PAN deactivation jolt for tax evaders on stock market

Of the 1.1 million permanent account numbers (PAN) that the government deactivated last month, income-tax (I-T) sources say a majority were duplicates and were being used to open share-trading and demat accounts, transact on the stock markets, and operate in shell firms. The I-T department has discovered one individual could have five to seven PAN cards, each with a slightly different spelling of the holder’s name. According to I-T officials, such people, who have been identified as small- and medium-sized stock brokers, sub-brokers and their clients, have evaded ...