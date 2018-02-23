Sebi plans safeguards for overseas investors taking private bank route

The of India (Sebi) is planning checks and balances on overseas investors taking the ‘private bank route’ to invest in domestic The move comes after several industry players expressed concerns that the new route allowed by the could be misused by investors, such as (p-notes). Last week, the – through a circular titled “Easing of access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors – allowed clients of private banks to trade in the Indian equities without having to register with the market regulator. While the has only given an in-principle nod to the proposal, regulatory sources said a fine print of the framework will be released by in the next one month. “I want to assure that the will put enough safeguards so that the route is not exploited. Only the banks which are ready to forego their client confidentiality agreements will be allowed to use the route,” said a official. It is also learnt that the will keep the investment structure tight — a stark difference from p-notes. Sources said the will only permit omnibus structures for the route. In such a structure, a private bank will be allowed to have only a single portfolio and all the investments will be channelled through the same.

“We will not allow segregated portfolio for the framework as it could be misused. Only fund structures will be permitted and there will be a common portfolio,” the official cited above said.

On a positive note, the is planning to keep the route open for all classes of investors, including institutions and individuals.

Interestingly, there seems to be a stark departure in the Sebi’s view on indirect participation of foreign investors in Indian

“Indirect participation is not a concern for us as long as we have information of the end beneficial owner,” a official said.

Among other developments, the regulator seems to have taken a final call on issuance of p-notes from (IFSCs), such as the in Gujarat. It is learnt that the is not inclined to allow p-note issuances from the

The proposal has been under the regulator's consideration for the past one year as some of the big-ticket foreign institutions were keen on having such a framework. It could be very useful especially in the current circumstances where foreign funds have been stripped of p-notes and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) route to invest in the Indian futures market.