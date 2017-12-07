Shalby IPO subscribed fully; issue closes today

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was oversubscribed 1.08 times in on the last day of the bidding today.



The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for 1,57,11,900 against the total issue size of 1,45,21,686 - a subscription of 1.08 per cent - data available with till 11.30 am showed.



The initial share sale, which opened to public subscription on December 5, will close today. Shalby on Monday raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.The comprises a fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-248. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 504 crore.Proceeds of the will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.In recent months, healthcare services firms like Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through the route.