Sunil Hitech up 5% as JV wins road project worth Rs 434 crore

The stock is locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 12.40 on the BSE.

is locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 12.40 on the BSE after the company said it has been awarded an order worth Rs 434 crore in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) of road project.



“The project consists of two laning of existing Hunli-Anini road on EPC basis from design KM 53.500 to KM 92.500 (existing KM 56.320 to KM 97.650) in the state of Arunachal Pradesh under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern Region (India) or SARDP-NE,” Sunil Hitech said in a release.



This project is in joint venture (JV) with PCL- Eagle Infra India Limited, it added.



The company’s total order book on road segment is now approx. Rs 1,352 crore comprising of 6 projects, in the states of Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh.



“The company proposes to bid for the projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in the remaining period of this financial year,” said Sunil Gutte, managing director of Sunil Hitech Engineers.



He further added the company has also boosted its order book in buildings sector which is surely going to be a major sector to contribute in the infrastructure development projects coming up in the country.



on December 1, 2016 had sub-divided face value of its equity shares to Re 1 from Rs 10. It also issued bonus shares in the proportion of one bonus equity share for every one equity share of face value of Re 1/- (i.e. as adjusted for sub division of equity shares).



Till 09:27 am; a combined 1.8 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.67 million shares on the BSE and NSE.